FRISCO, Texas -- Ben Adams and Elizabeth Kahle will never forget their week exploring London and Scotland. Things took a turn on their way to DFW International Airport to visit Kahle's parents in Frisco.

They had a layover in Iceland through WOW Airline. Their flight to DFW was canceled, and they were re-rerouted to JFK International Airport in New York. From there, they got a Delta flight to DFW with a layover Atlanta.

When they arrived, however, their bags were nowhere to be found. In fact, more than nine days later, they are still searching for their luggage.

Kahle didn't know just how important Adams' bag was until our cameras were rolling.

"Would you like to know what it is?" Adams asked. "I don't know what we're doing," Kahle responded.

"Well, one of the reasons that I had and I've been searching for bags so much is because when we got home, my plan was to be engaged to you," said Adams. "There was a ring in there."

Kahle was speechless. "I didn't know," she said. "The stakes just went from here to here, people!"

Adams had planned to propose the night they returned, when they had planned dinner with Kahle's parents and long-time friends. Instead of celebrating an engagement, they've spent days on the phone with an airline.

"I'm going to marry you tomorrow if I can find my bag today," said Adams.

"This is a huge milestone in my life. It's only going to happen once. Can I have it?" said Kahle.

What's more, the two met on a cruise ship in Hawaii, where they live and work. Since they live on the ship most of the year, when they leave, they have to take everything with them. All of their belongings, aside from a few items Kahle kept at her parents' house, are in their luggage.

To their frustration, Iceland-based WOW Airline hasn't given them any answers, they said. Kahle has kept thorough records of the calls and messages she has sent various departments at the airline, to no avail. WOW has not responded to WFAA's request for comment.

Delta said there was no record that the two had traveled with bags on their flight from JFK to DFW, and that the bags wouldn't have been transferred automatically because WOW is not one of their partners.

