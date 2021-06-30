Elon Musk, the second-richest man in the world, lives in a $50K tiny home

Musk tweeted that he sold most of his real estate in California and primarily lives in a $50,000 tiny home in Boca Chica/Starbase near SpaceX's facility.

TEXAS, USA — Valued as the world's second-richest man with a net-worth of $166 billion, Elon Musk's primary home is not some big, fancy mansion we all know he can afford.

Instead, he lives in a $50,000 tiny home in Boca Chica, Texas, near SpaceX’s development and test site. Musk tweeted in June that he had sold most of his real estate assets and the tiny home was his primary residence.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though," Musk tweeted. "Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day."

Musk's home is reportedly a 20-feet-by-20-feet "foldable, prefabricated home" from Boxabl, which is a housing start-up company.

Boxabl posted a video in November touring a tiny home the company built "for a 'high-profile' and 'top secret' customer in Boca Chica." Here is a look at that video:

On Sunday, YouTuber Meet Kevin tweeted that he asked Boxabl CEO whether Musk currently lives in a Boxabl house. Boxabl CEO responded by saying "Can't say."

Boxabl's Twitter page gave a wink-wink "no comment" response.