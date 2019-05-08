EL PASO, Texas — President Trump will visit two cities recovering from mass shootings over the weekend, according to the mayor of El Paso.

The White House hasn’t officially announced the trip, but the AP is reporting that the FAA advised pilots of the trips to El Paso and Dayton.

“He’s coming out here on Wednesday and I want to clarify for the political spin,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “This is the Office of the Mayor of El Paso in an official capacity welcoming the Office of the President of the United States, which I consider is my formal duty. I will ask President Trump to support our efforts with any and all federal resources available. Our recovery is no small task.”

In the news conference, El Paso police chief Gregory Allen addressed two more fatalities Monday, bringing the number of those killed in the El Paso shooting to 22. Allen also mentioned that the number of injured grew by one person. That person self-admitted to the hospital and left on his own. Fifteen patients were still hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Before the news conference was over, a member of the media asked Mayor Margo about President Trump’s visit, saying that there are a lot of people in El Paso who would rather he not visit.

“This is not a political visit, as he had before, which I did not visit with him, but I was noted from the podium,” said Mayor Margo. “And he is president of the United States and in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso and meet with the president.”