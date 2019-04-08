HOUSTON — It’s been a horrific and heartbreaking weekend. Two mass shootings claimed 29 lives and injured dozens more.

Great Day Houston will devote their show Monday at 9 a.m. to the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Host Debra Duncan will have guests from Crime Stoppers, the Anti-Defamation League, Menninger Clinic and Interfaith Ministries to talk with our live audience about the shootings.

KHOU

They’ll cover topics like mental illness, hate crimes, what to do if you are in an active shooting situation and more.

Right after the show is over, we’ll continue the discussion on KHOU.com and our social platforms. That’s where we want to take your questions and hear your comments live.

So join us at 9 a.m. on KHOU, Channel 11 and then at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page and KHOU.com.

RELATED: Dayton gunman drove to shooting with sister, who became one of his 9 victims

RELATED: Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags at half-staff for El Paso shooting victims