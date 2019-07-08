HOUSTON — Houston is grieving with El Paso and Dayon, Ohio. So many wish they could be there to comfort or to pray with neighbors who are hurting. After all, that’s what it means to "Stand for Houston."

But words matter, and even the shortest message can transport you to each city, at least in spirit.

So with a pair of banners and a dozen permanent markers, we created an opportunity for the thousands of people preparing to pack Minute Maid Park for an Astros game Wednesday afternoon.

The very first message was written by a man: H-Town loves you.

From "praying for y’all" to "God bless" to "we all just need to come together, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, whatever, and love each other."

"I live in Ohio now," said South Texas native Sarah Sanchez. "It’s just crazy, the world that we live in right now. It’s kind of scary sometimes to go out and be in public places."

And yet, on the corner of Crawford and Texas in downtown Houston, it was peaceful and quiet as people reminded us that words are powerful.

KHOU 11 will ship each banner to each city. The goal is the signs are added to the support that continues to pour in from all over the world.

"I see love. I see love," said Carol Kennedy as she looked at the colorful messages. "We’re all Texans. Just like we used to have 'Houston Strong' signs after the hurricane, you all have 'El Paso Strong.' It’s a big state, but one heart."

So,

From: Houston

To: Dayton & El Paso

We're standing with YOU!

RELATED COVERAGE

El Paso gunman was lost and hungry before deadly Walmart rampage, police say

Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding 2-month-old son

22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified