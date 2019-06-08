HOUSTON — There were three mass shootings in the United States in one week: a festival in Gilroy, Calif., a Walmart in El Paso and a busy nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio.

KHOU 11’s mental health and wellness expert Bill Prasad answered questions about what reactions are "normal" to such tragedies.

I’m nervous in public places. Is this normal?

Prasad: “The normal reaction in the days or the weeks following these mass shootings would be an increased sense of hypervigilance. Perhaps being on edge when you go out. If you go inside a restaurant or a store you might be looking for the exits."

When does my fear become a problem?

Prasad: “It becomes a problem when your reactions get in the way of your ability to for fill rolls. Like, maybe you don’t go to work. Maybe you’re not parenting well, you’re keeping your child inside because of your fear.”

I’m not worried. Is that normal?

Prasad: “Sometimes being indifferent can be a coping mechanism. It can’t be a way to compartmentalize something and try to move on.

“If you believe it’s never going to happen to you it’s probably not safe...because we live in a new world. This is the new normal. Even though the new normal is really uncomfortable we have to face it and if we are parents, we have to model what the new normal is for our kids.”

There is a free hotline in Texas to learn about what resources are available for mental health or substance abuse services. Just dial 2-1-1.

