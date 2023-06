Texas border officials showed off a massive stash of coke they found hidden in the walls of a commercial ice cream maker at an El Paso cargo facility.

EL PASO, Texas — Texas border officials showed off a massive stash of cocaine they recently found.

They said it was found hidden in the walls of a commercial ice cream maker at an El Paso cargo facility.

The drugs were found through X-ray scanning and a canine search.

Officials said the 146 pounds of cocaine has a street value of about $1.2 million.