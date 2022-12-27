Texas National Guard installs new fencing near El Paso

For the past six months, El Paso has been the epicenter of a migrant influx that does not appear to be letting up.

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas National Guard will be installing more fencing along the border in El Paso.

Last week, guardsmen put up more than two miles of fencing to hold back thousands of migrants trying to cross illegally into the United States.

People on both sides of the border are waiting to see if the Supreme Court will allow Title 42 to expire, or if it will go up for debate. Title 42 allows migrants to be turned away over COVID-19 and health concerns.

Meanwhile, government and private groups are struggling to handle the surge of migrants at the southern border.

El Paso officials said about 900 migrants a day are released to the city and local groups, which costs the City of El Paso about $250,000 per day.

Just last week, the emergency declaration that allows El Paso to protect migrants by taking them off the street and putting them in temporary shelters was extended by another 30 days.

The declaration passed by a unanimous vote of 6-0, but can be brought back for discussion on Jan. 3, the day three new city representatives take office.