At least 20 people injured after two cranes collide, fall in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — At least 20 people have been injured after two cranes collided and fell near the Mueller Development just east of Interstate 35 in Austin, according to KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plothetski.
Austin Travis-County EMS (ATCEMS) confirmed medics have responded to a structural collapse incident in the 1600 block of Robert Browning Street, which is in Mueller Development area. ATCEMS reported Wednesday morning two cranes had collided, resulting in nearly 22 people being injured.
Twenty people are being prepped for transportation to the hospital.
KVUE's Bryce Newberry is at the scene with the latest:
EMS officials said that no deaths have been reported as of 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
