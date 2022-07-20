Extreme heat, drought fueling dangerous wildfires across Texas

Texas A&M Forest Service says firefighters are currently battling 15 fires all over the state. No injuries have been reported but several homes have been destroyed.

HOUSTON — Extreme heat and drought conditions are making for a very dangerous situation across the state of Texas.

Firefighters are battling 15 active wildfires as of Wednesday afternoon. Two in North Texas have already destroyed several homes.

"Everybody would love some rain right now," said Erin O'Connor with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

There's no relief in the forecast, so firefighters are bracing for continued triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions.

"That's just an environment that is supportive of wildfire activity," said O'Connor. "Any new spark can quickly become a wildfire."

O'Connor says just yesterday TAMFS responded to 24 new wildfires that burned nearly 8,000 acres.

"We have hundreds, if not thousands, of firefighters in the state right now," said O'Connor.

This afternoon, the 15 fires that remain active are in 15 different Texas counties.

Most concerning to the Forest Service is the Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell County. It's burned more than 6,000 acres and is only 10% contained. At least 12 homes have been destroyed.

"We have a post-fire assessment team on the ground assessing and counting to get an accurate assessment of what actually happened and a firm number," said O'Connor.

Just as concerning is the 1148 Fire near Possum Kingdom Lake. It's charred more than 500 acres and was only 15% contained. At least eight homes have been destroyed so far.

And closer to home, the Nelson Creek Fire in Walker County sits at 80% containment after burning nearly 2,000 acres.

They're the latest fires in a year that's seen more than 6,000 total fires burning more than 575,000 acres or 900+ square miles. For perspective, the city of Houston is 665 square miles.

"It's pretty significant," said O'Connor. "All fires have the potential to threaten communities or structures."