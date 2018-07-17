UVALDE COUNTY, Texas -- Jack Dillon Young, the driver accused of killing 13 people in a church bus crash last year, was arrested on July 12 for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release, officials said Monday.

According to a representative from the Uvalde County Jail, bond has yet to be set for his alleged violations.

Court records indicate Young test positive for the use of THC on June 28 and July 5 of 2018.

Young was indicted by a Uvalde County grand jury in connection to the fatal New Braunfels bus crash that killed 13 and seriously injured one on March 29, 2017. He pleaded no contest to his charges in May.

In September, Young posted six surety bonds and 22 personal recognizance bonds. He was placed on pre-trial release.

It was reported in May as well that Young violated the terms of his release when his urine tested positive for marijuana.

© 2018 KVUE-TV