DPS trooper shot after chasing Bryan shooting suspect to home in Iola, sources say

The trooper was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition and authorities said the suspect was later taken into custody.

HOUSTON — A DPS trooper was shot Thursday, according to a witness and state law enforcement sources. Sources said the trooper was shot while chasing the suspect accused of shooting several people at a cabinet shop in Bryan earlier in the day.

After the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m., authorities said the suspect fled, leading the trooper on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended at the suspect’s home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop, authorities said. That's where the trooper was shot.

A witness said he saw the trooper down after running out to the road after hearing gunshots. He said he tried to help the trooper until other first responders arrived. The trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

The witness said the trooper was shot in the eye.