People can drive through downtown San Angelo and view floats and performances from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Downtown San Angelo Inc. will host a 2020 reverse Christmas parade from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown San Angelo.

Attendees can drive through historic downtown to view elaborate floats and performances. The parade route will begin at 136 W. Twohig Ave. and end at 200 S. Magdalen St.

People can drive along the street and view the parade from inside their vehicles. Floats and other presentations will be stationed on both sides of the street throughout the duration of the event. Viewership must be maintained from within the attendees’ vehicle and walking through will not be permitted.

To register floats or other entries, or to become a sponsor, contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or email info@dtsa.org.