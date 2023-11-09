Parts of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets were shut down while crews worked to get the man down.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is back on the ground after climbing a crane in Downtown Austin early Monday morning.

An Austin Police Department (APD) officer confirmed to KVUE that the man climbed up the crane at a construction site near Seventh and Guadalupe streets at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and was dangling over the edge. APD said the man is not a construction worker.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:10 a.m. that the man had been brought back over the railing by Austin Fire Department (AFD) and APD crews. As of 7:24 a.m., ATCEMS medics had also climbed the crane to help treat the man and get him ready to be brought down.

#BREAKING: Austin police and fire fighters are working to get a man down from a crane in a construction site near 7th and Guadalupe St. Officers on scene say the man was dangling from the crane, now crews are working to get him down. pic.twitter.com/Wr4FqqDbZP — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 11, 2023

ATCEMS said the primary extrication plane was to use the crane and its operator to lower the man once crews were able.

Just before 9 a.m., an EMS commander confirmed that crews were in the process of bringing the man down.

Just got an update from EMS commander on scene. She says this was a call for a psychiatric patient who climbed up the crane. After struggling with them, they’ve got him loaded into this box and are bringing him down to the ground. https://t.co/YxDe5cOvEY pic.twitter.com/o095VUctdD — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 11, 2023

Portions of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets were shut down for hours as first responders worked to get the man down. The EMS commander said the reason that it took so long was because of some of the difficulties that responders faced because the situation involved crane more than 400 feet in the air.

"That's scary for anybody," she said. "Getting a patient down and home is always going to be a challenge."

ATCEMS said the man was taken to a hospital, though no injuries have been reported.

