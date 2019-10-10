Updated at 10:30 p.m.

Most of North Texas remained under a severe thunderstorm warning late Thursday night as a cold front moved into the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

When storms moved into Dallas at about 9 p.m., fairgoers were asked to leave or seek shelter.

Storms brought damaging winds and up to tennis-ball-sized hail in parts of North Texas.

Thursday evening, Oncor reported more than 24,000 customers were without power.

The storms moved into the White Settlement and Fort Worth area early Thursday evening, bringing golf-ball to tennis-ball-sized hail.

Golf-ball sized hail in Fort Worth

As the storms moved in, so did the cooler temperatures. By late Thursday evening, the lows were in the mid-40s to low 50s.

During the morning commute Friday, there will be gusty north-northwest winds and temperatures in the upper 40s.

A few showers and storms may linger into mid-morning. Decreasing clouds are expecting during the afternoon with highs only in the upper 50s.

Overall, Dallas-Fort Worth will experience a 50-degree temperature drop between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Patchy frost will be possible Saturday northwest of the metroplex, with lows expected to be in the 30s.

This is the coldest air the area has experienced since April.

