Tornadoes reported in parts of Northeast Texas

Tornadoes touched down in Paris, Sulphur Springs in Northeast Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Severe weather was expected to move through North Texas on Friday.

Storms began firing around 1 p.m. for most of North Texas, and they were expected to move through the area into the early evening hours.

Several warnings and watches were in effect for areas in North Texas, but tornadoes broke out in parts of Northeast Texas.

Editor's note: This story is no longer being updated. Please visit wfaa.com for continuing coverage of storm aftermath in North Texas.

6:53 p.m. Multiple homes damaged in tornado near Miller Grove

The Hopkins Office of Emergency Management said a tornado was believed to have touched down near Miller Grove, which is near Sulphur Springs. No fatalities were reported, but multiple homes were damaged.

5:30 p.m. Delays continue at Dallas airports

The delays at both Love Field and Dallas Fort Worth International continue, as the ground stops have been extended at both.

5 p.m. Weather causes traffic headaches in North Texas

4:45 p.m. Emergency services respond to several accidents

Dallas Fire and Rescue said it has responded to more than 57 accidents since noon.

Fort Worth Police said its responded to 24 major accidents and 15 minor accidents since noon.

4:20 p.m. Officials: Possible tornado touches down in Kaufman County

The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management said a possible tornado has touched down near the area of Murphy Lake and FM 148.

The possible tornado was rain-wrapped, officials said.

No reports of damage have been made, Kaufman County OEM said.

No other details were released.

4 p.m. Thousands without power amid storms

Oncor is reporting thousands of power outages in North Texas.

To report an outage, text OUT to 66267 or call 888-313-4747.

3:52 p.m. Ennis ISD campuses reopens after sheltering in place

Due to weather, Ennis ISD said all campuses were sheltering in place. The shelter-in-place was lifted Friday afternoon.

3 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for several North Texas counties

A tornado warning has been issued for Ellis, Hill and Navarro counties until 3:30 p.m.

NEW: Tornado Warning for Ellis, Hill, and Navarro County until 3:30pm.If you are under this warning, seek shelter immediately. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/2phBZ0ef6U — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) November 4, 2022

1:45 p.m. School districts release students early due to weather

Corsicana ISD said it released students early Friday due to inclement weather. Middle and high school students were released at 1 p.m. and elementary school students were released at 1:30 p.m.

Sulphur Springs ISD said students were released from school at 1:30 p.m. due to weather.

1:14 p.m. Richardson ISD delays games due to weather

Richardson ISD said the Highland Park vs. Pearce varsity football game was being moved back one hour to 8 p.m. due to weather.

The Berkner vs. MacArthur varsity football game is also being moved back one hour to 8 p.m.

1 p.m. Tornado Watch issued for several North Texas counties

A tornado watch has been issued for several North Texas counties until 8 p.m.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued until 8pm this evening. #wfaaweather #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/bj5tZKFzFm — Greg Fields (@GregFieldsWX) November 4, 2022

Earlier:

As the weather moves in, you'll probably want to check your flight status, if you're flying out of (or into) Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport or Dallas Love Field.

Here are all the links you need:

Stormy Friday

Timing: Widespread thunderstorm looks most likely Friday afternoon through early Friday night. But some scattered rain looks possible during the morning and afternoon Friday.

Widespread thunderstorm looks most likely Friday afternoon through early Friday night. But some scattered rain looks possible during the morning and afternoon Friday. What : A round of widespread thunderstorms. Some of which could be severe. Main threats look to be damaging winds and quarter size or larger hail. A few tornadoes possible.

: A round of widespread thunderstorms. Some of which could be severe. Main threats look to be damaging winds and quarter size or larger hail. A few tornadoes possible. Where: All of North Texas has a chance for widespread storms and potential severe weather. Highest tornado threat will be east of I-35.