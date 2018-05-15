Traveling can be stressful, especially when taking an international flight. But there is one woman at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport that helps passengers forget about that stress for a moment.

Her name is Carolyn “Susie” Grider, and she’s been working at DFW for 25 years. You can hear her infectious laugh and hollering through Terminal D from Tigin Irish Pub.

“Hi! How ya’ doing, sweetheart?” Suzie asks. Well-known for her affection, customers and co-workers call her “mama."

After decades of pouring love to others, it was time to give back to Susie. On Monday, her manager pulled her away from her day-to-day tasks, asking for help with something. She brought Susie upstairs above the restaurant where coworkers from SSP America and DFWAirport were waiting for her with a bouquet, sash and cake. This long-time employee was in tears.

They were celebrating Susie for being one of five nominees for an international contest called the FAB Awards. It’s a prestigious, global competition in the food and beverage industry. Susie is in the running for “Team Member of the Year” among others around the world.

SSP surprised Susie with an all-expensed trip to Finland for the awards ceremony. She’s worked at the airport since 1993, but has never taken a plane out of the country. Nervous, but excited, she joked about just needing the cake. She thanked and hugged her coworkers.

True to her personality, Susie returned to work after the celebration. She wore her sash during the rest of her shift and shared the good news with her customers. “I’ve got to share the excitement with somebody!”

She heads to Helsinki Finland in June. All she needs now is her passport.

© 2018 WFAA