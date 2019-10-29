DENTON, Texas — A Denton police officer was shot during an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning around 12:02 a.m.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of West University Drive when officers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop due to an equipment violation.

According to Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith, the back up officers returned gunfire with the suspects.

The officer that was injured was taken to Medical City Denton where he is in critical but stable condition.

Denton Police put out a description of the suspects, which were spotted by Carrollton Police a short time later.

The suspects were detained after leading Carrtollton Police on a quick pursuit, Denton Police said.

The suspects were then taken to a hospital in Carrollton to be treated for gunshot wounds. It is unknown at this time how the suspects sustained those injuries.

Denton Police said they are receiving assistance from several other agencies including the Texas Rangers, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Carrollton Police Department, and Little Elm Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.