Multiple people dead, 1 person flown to Houston after crash involving big rig in Port Arthur, officials say

At least one of the victims was flown to Houston and taken to Memorial Hermann.

HOUSTON — Multiple people are dead and several others are hurt after a crash involving a big rig in the Port Arthur area, which is about 90 minutes east of Houston, according to officials.

At least one person who was critically injured in the crash was flown to Houston and taken to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center.

KHOU 11 News was there as the helicopter landed at the hospital with at least one of the victims. We're told the crash happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 73, which had to be shut down in both directions.

Video from the scene shows the back end of a car crushed as well as a big rig turned over on the side of the highway.

No word yet on how many people were injured or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post as we learn more.