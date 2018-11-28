AUSTIN — You may want to find a way to hide those holiday gifts. Over the past 10 years, Allstate has analyzed claims data and found more Allstate Insurance customers in Texas experienced home burglary claims on Dec. 1, than any other day.

Allstate stated, with so many people traveling this holiday season, it is important to lock your home and keep silent about your vacation plans.

According to Allstate, it is important to lock up, even if you're just running out on a short errand, make sure all doors and windows are locked, including your garage door. Steel doors and deadbolt locks provide the best security.

Allstate also said it is important to advertise deterrents you may have in your home. If you have an alarm system, display the security system decals on your windows and doors.

Around this time of year, so many of us are out, away from our homes and Allstate said it is important not to publicize your plans. Be careful when tweeting and posting to Facebook and Instagram about the vacation you're on or the concert you may be at. You can also keep your lights on a timer, have your mail and newspaper delivery stopped, and ask a trusted neighbor to look after your home.

Finally, Allstate said it is important to have documentation of what you own, because if you become a victim of theft, it will make it easier to process a claim with your insurance company.

RELATED:

Man arrested in Downtown Austin vehicular burglary, assault spree

Williamson County deputies placing fliers on cars to prevent auto burglaries

Williamson County sheriff identifies Teravista package suspect

So remember to lock up, advertise deterrents, don't publicize your plans and know what you've got for the next few weeks so the gifts you have for the ones you love don't get taken by a grinch.

© 2018 KVUE-TV