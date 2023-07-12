Police said the four victims taken to the hospital by private vehicles are 14, 15, 18 and 37 years old.

DALLAS — Six people were injured in a shooting in Dallas on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officials are still looking for any suspects involved in the shooting, which happened around 9 p.m.

Officers were initially dispatched to South Lancaster Avenue, then learned that the shooting happened in 8200 block of Willoughby Boulevard. That is near Danieldale Park off of Interstate 35E and Wheatland Road.

Police learned that the victims were involved in an argument when they were shot by unknown suspects.

Six people were shot in total. Two males were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and the other four drove themselves to a hospital, according to police. They are all said to be in stable condition.

None of the victims have been named, but police said the four that took themselves to the hospital are 14, 15, 18 and 37 years old.

No other information is available at this time.