DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Pleasant Grove area on Saturday.

The department said they responded to a shooting call at 4:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Masters Drive by Bruton Road.

Four people were found shot at the scene and were taken to local hospital. One of the victims, identified as 39-year-old Ana Moreno, died from her injuries, police said.

WFAA spoke to Moreno's daughter, Michelle Rodriguez, at a vigil for her mother on Sunday.

"She would always… like anything you would want in a mom, that was her," Rodriguez cried.

Rodriguez revealed her mother was shot in the car with her teenage daughter by her side.

They were on the way to pick up her prom dress.

"It wasn’t her time, it wasn’t supposed to be her. And it’s over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?" Michelle said, sobbing.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving east on Bruton Road. According to police, one of the bullets entered Moreno's vehicle and struck her.

No one has been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Faz said he saw Moreno's daughter flagging for help just after she'd been shot. He stopped and checked her pulse.

"When you see somebody’s face and you know they’re gone it’s just…yeah it stays with you," Faz said. "But for me personally it doesn’t shock you anymore. You never know you’re here one moment the next thing you’re gone."

Ana's family is fundraising for her funeral costs here.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Serra by calling 214-671-4320 or emailing frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Police are document this shooting as case number 088413-2023.

