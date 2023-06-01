3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Far North Dallas apartments, police say

A Dallas police lieutenant on the scene confirmed that three people were killed and two others were also shot in the incident.

DALLAS — Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in far north Dallas early Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA.

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Landmark On The Valley Apartments at Spring Valley Road and Esperanza Road.

A police spokesperson said at a news conference said two of the people who died were men and one was a woman. One of the injured victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition and one was in stable condition. Both of the injured victims are men.

Police said the victims were gathered in a back parking lot at the apartment complex when the shooting happened. Detectives did not believe the shooting was random, though more information about a possible motive was not released.

Police did not have any details on a potential suspect in the case. Detectives were still working to identify and arrest anyone involved in the shooting.

More information was not immediately available.

The location was in an area near the border of Dallas and Richardson, but the apartments are located in Dallas and Dallas police were the responding officers at the scene.

Police at the scene were looking behind one of the apartment buildings with their flashlights. At one point, police had shut down Spring Valley, but the road was later reopened.