2 Dallas officers shot, transported to the hospital, sources say

The shooting occurred Thursday morning near 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas.

Two officers with the Dallas Police Department had been shot and were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning, multiple sources told WFAA.

Chief Eddie Garcia said the officers were responding to a shooting call.

Fellow law enforcement officers and medics are responding to the scene near the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue in Dallas.

Police sources confirmed that the two officers were shot in the legs and both are expected to survive.

It's unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

