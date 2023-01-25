The shootout happened when officers stopped a vehicle to serve a warrant on its passenger.

DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers at an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA.

A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said.

During a news conference, a Dallas police spokesperson said the department's fugitive unit was serving a warrant around 3 p.m. at a complex on Bahama Drive, near Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue.

Police said the officers located the vehicle in question as it pulled into the apartment complex.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that the officers issued commands for the driver and the passenger, who was the suspect, to exit the vehicle.

Police said the driver left the vehicle and was taken into custody. The suspect stayed inside and proceeded to fire shots at the officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect an unknown number of times, police said.

An officer was also shot in the foot during the shootout, according to police.

Both the officer and suspect were transported to a hospital. The officer is expected to recover.

The suspect was initially listed in critical condition, but police sources told WFAA the suspect has died. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

"This was a high-risk apprehension which is what our fugitive unit does... this was a capital murder suspect," police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said.

Police would only say that the capital murder incident was not a Dallas case and was in the North Texas area.

Residents at the apartment complex told WFAA that they heard dozens of gunshots at the time of the incident.

Further details were not immediately as the investigation gets underway.