A Dallas police officer and a bystander rescued an 11-year-old boy who got trapped in mud in the Trinity River in southern Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the rescue near Great Trinity Forest Way and South Central Expressway about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses saw the boy walk out of a wooded area and into the river, DFR spokesman Jason Evans said. As he tried to cross the river, he got stuck in mud and couldn't get out.

The police officer and a woman who saw the boy gets stuck made it to the boy and kept him above water until rescue crews were able to pull them to safety, Evans said.

The boy was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

© 2018 WFAA