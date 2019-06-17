This story will be continuously updated.

A suspect is in custody after officers responded to reports of a shooting at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Police said the person was taken to the hospital. They did not release details on the person's injuries.

Police responding to the shooting call around 8:50 a.m. at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in the 1100 block of Commerce Street.

Witnesses heard several shots in the parking lot outside the federal courthouse building. They reported seeing the suspected shooter crouched behind vehicles.

The federal courthouse and El Centro College are on lockdown.

Police have not released any other details.