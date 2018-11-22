DALLAS — DALLAS -- Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Dallas Maverick of all time and one of the greatest NBA players in history. Some might argue, with all of the time and money he gives to people who need both, he’s also the sports figure who has made the greatest impact on this city.

“I mean he is everything! I mean quite frankly other than Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, there’s really nobody else but Dirk,” said longtime fan and Dallas resident Brandon Haggar. “There’s no question, no argument, no debate.”

Wednesday night, in front of an almost packed American Airlines Center, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings presented Dirk Nowitzki with a key to the city of Dallas.

“It’s his persona as much as anything,” said Rawlings. “That’s why everybody says - that’s the type of guy I want to be.”

Nowitzki wore a suit instead of a uniform, as he remains sidelined after surgery in April.

Before the presentation, he told reporters he was feeling stronger. Coach Rick Carlisle hinted at a possible December return. When he does take the court, it will be his twenty-first season with the Mavs.

“There’s a lot of people that come in and just go back into their privacy, but Dirk is a public figure,” Rawlings told reporters. “He gets out with folks. The night I got elected mayor it was his birthday party and we ended up at the same club!”

“That was lit,” said Dirk, dryly, making the room laugh. If that was lit, getting the key to the city was off the charts.

The applause was thunderous. It was clear just how much Dallas loves Dirk. “There’s so many young men in Dallas who say you’re their favorite person in Dallas and I love that because we need role models,” Rawlings told Dirk.

It’s quite possibly his final season on the court, but not his final one in our city. Dirk said he’s home to stay.

“My work is far from done here, this is my city. I grew into an adult, a man here,” he said. “It was a great all around package, the franchise the city, the people. It’s always been a pleasure living here and representing the people.”

This is only the third key to the city Rawlings has presented during his time in office. The others went to golfer Jordan Spieth and preservationist Virginia McAlester.

Showing a little more of his dry sense of humor, asked the mayor if it came with a reduction in property taxes.

