A hall monitor accused of hitting a student says video circulating on social media doesn't show the entire incident. Dallas ISD police are investigating.

DALLAS — There was an increased police presence at Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas on Monday. Some parents believe the extra security presence may be linked to video circulating on social media of a school staffer hitting a student, coupled with threats of gun violence targeting students at the school.

“There’s a lot of issues going on in this school,” said Bobby Higgs, whose grandchild attends the school.

Several Dallas Independent School District police patrol cars could be seen staged outside Kimball on Monday. There were also several police officers staged in positions around the campus, as word spread of a potential student walkout.

“We are concerned as parents. We want to know what’s going on at the school,” said Higgs.

The police presence comes after video was shared on social media showing one of the school’s hall monitors punching a 17-year-old student on Friday. The blows knocked that student’s glasses from his face as he stumbled to the ground.

The accused Dallas ISD staffer was arrested on Friday, April 14. He is now out of jail on bond.

Higgs and other parents saw video of the alleged assault and called it disturbing.

“I think that the leadership needs to pay more attention to the people who are being hired to work with our kids,” said Higgs.

Dallas ISD Police Department and central office staff also showed a presence at Kimball High School after hearing students were planning to stage walkouts at noon on Monday, April 17.

Some of the students were allegedly planning to leave school in support of the student who was hit. Parents said other students were planning to leave the campus in support of the accused hall monitor.

Some parents are also raising concerns over alleged youth gang violence on the Kimball High School campus.

A Dallas ISD staffer said the school provided space in the building for students to gather and voice their concerns.

“We understand that some of the kids are bad and they get out of hand, and I’m not going to deny that at all. I’ve spent time in the classroom. I do understand that. But, as an adult, we have to be smarter,” said Higgs.

In a lengthy telephone conversation with the accused hall monitor, he explained the circumstances that he said led up to hitting the student. However, the man said he didn’t want to go on record, yet, with too many details.

The worker said the video clip that’s circulating across social media appears to have been edited and doesn’t tell the entire story.

“This is really something I didn’t want to happen. It’s painting a bad image of myself and the school I graduated from,” the man explained. “Working at my alma mater has been a blessing. I’m not the guy that’s being painted on social media.”

For now, the accused hall monitor said he is getting attorneys involved.

According to sources, police are working to retrieve video from inside the school in order to get better context into what happened on Friday.