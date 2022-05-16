DALLAS — Breakfast came in early Monday morning in the messiest way possible.
A big rig carrying eggs crashed in the westbound lanes of I-30 right before the I-45 interchange.
While crews work to clean up the eggs, those westbound lanes will be closed. Traffic was being directed to the I-45 exit to avoid the mess.
The truck was carrying about 30,000 pounds of eggs, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Several hundred of the eggs were cracked open during the crash, spilling across the highway. Dozens of boxes were thrown from the truck.
The driver was not injured in the crash, but the highway was expected to be shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess.