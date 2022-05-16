The crash happened near the I-45 interchange. Traffic is being directed to the I-45 exit.

DALLAS — Breakfast came in early Monday morning in the messiest way possible.

A big rig carrying eggs crashed in the westbound lanes of I-30 right before the I-45 interchange.

While crews work to clean up the eggs, those westbound lanes will be closed. Traffic was being directed to the I-45 exit to avoid the mess.

More images from that big mess on WB I-30 @ 45 in Dallas where all lanes are blocked this morning. Traffic forced to take 45. Avoid area.



The truck was carrying about 30,000 pounds of eggs, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Several hundred of the eggs were cracked open during the crash, spilling across the highway. Dozens of boxes were thrown from the truck.