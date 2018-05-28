On July 7, 2013, everything changed for the Terasas family.

Aaron Terasas took his kids out to the lake. They had been there hundreds of times. The only difference this time was that they forgot to bring the life jackets.

Terasas had his 3-year-old son, Wyatt, with him.

“I failed my son by not keeping my eye on him,” he said. “He should have had a life vest, but he didn’t that day. That’s why we lost him.”

A frantic call was made to Wyatt’s grandmother, Tracey Terasas. She described her grandson as having blonde hair and blue eyes, a beautiful boy with so much life. She said they lost him to drowning, which is preventable.

Now this mother-son duo is on a mission to spread awareness about life vest safety. They travel the country to speak and pass out life vests at the lake.

On Friday, they spoke at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Along with other victims and families, they’re linked by something so tragic.

The Terasas hope Wyatt’s story will save another family from the heartache and loss of a child.

