BEAUMONT, Texas — Not only is a Beaumont Sonic carhop serving up shakes and fries, he's serving up smiles and contagious energy.

David Chancey, also known as "Carhop Dave", is quickly becoming a favorite among Southeast Texans.

Chancey works at the Sonic on N. 23rd Street and Phelan Blvd.

He was recently tipped $1,000 by a regular customer after she saw him walking to work one day.

"I've re-routed myself because his attitude. You start the day off you want to have a good attitude and he's funny and with that I come here for the great customer service," Kelly Hinson said.

Regulars don't even bother pushing the button, Chancey already knows their order.

"It's really easy when I get the same people over and over everyday I see the name I make a joke with them here and there to just get to know them," Chancey said.

Chancey is 38-year-old single dad of two boys. He has been working at the Sonic on 23rd and Phelan for the past three years.

His shift usually starts at 7 a.m., but one day, one of his regular customers, noticed he wasn't at work

"I asked the lady, I said i'm not trying to be nosy or anything, but does he live close by I saw him walking to work and she said 'yes he has a newborn and he works really hard he's trying to get a vehicle,'" Hinson said.

After hearing that, Hinson knew what she needed to do.

She had recently divorced and was ready to part with her weddings rings.

Hinson hoped to used the money to help Chancey.

"Unfortunately the jewelry store only wanted to do store credit so I came back up here the next day and I got paid that day and gave him $1,000 cash out of my pocket," Hinson said.

Data Toran there's no way I'm making this up $$$$$$$$$$$$$1,000.00$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ Posted by Torrie Black on Friday, January 27, 2023

For Chancey, it was the tip of a lifetime.

"I immediately went inside and I was like look you guys are here with me everyday and I took a 100 each and gave it to the people on the crew with me," he said.

For those who've met him, they know he's more than just a server.

"Never be afraid to make somebody smile because it goes a long way every day," Chancey said.

Chancey says he used the portion he kept from the tip to pay some bills and he hopes to use his income taxes to get a car.

He's just looking for a vehicle good enough to get him to and from work.