HOUSTON - Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Beto O’Rourke are set for three debates ahead of the U.S. Senate election.

The debates are set for Sept. 21 in Dallas, Sept. 30 in Houston and Oct. 16 in San Antonio.

The first two debates – one at Southern Methodist University and the other at University of Houston – will focus on domestic policy. The final debate at a studio in San Antonio will focus on both foreign and domestic policy.

Each debate will be an hour.

The midterm election will be held Nov. 6.

