Passage of CROWN Act celebrated as it awaits governor's signature

"I think this is past due, we’ve been needing this," said Nori Johnson, who opened her natural hair salon in EaDo almost a year ago.

HOUSTON — The CROWN Act's passage is already being celebrated as it awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.

House Bill 567, or the CROWN Act, bans race-based hair discrimination in Texas workplaces. The bill passed the state Senate on Friday and just needs the governor's signature to become law.

She's heard first-hand accounts from customers about their experiences wearing their hair in natural styles, like braids, locks or twists, in the workplace.

"We have people who say, 'Oh I don’t want it too long, I have to be conservative because I have an interview,' or, 'My graduation is coming up and I don’t want to be told I can’t walk,'" Johnson said.

Johnson herself understands the significance of the CROWN Act, having worked in the medical field before starting her business and facing similar hurdles.

Texas would become the latest state to enact the law in a movement inspired by the experience of two Houston-area students who were told to cut their hair or be disciplined.

This year, Dove co-commissioned a study with LinkedIn and found, among other things, that Black women’s hair was 2-and-a-half times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional.

More than 20% of the women surveyed, had been sent home from work because of their hair.

"My very first job I worked at a theme park and I actually was sent home one time because of the color of my hair," said Sydney Johnson, the manager of Luxe Experience. "I had braids and it was a red color highlighted and I was actually sent home because of it."

"My hair was neat, it was done, I looked professional, in my personal opinion, and for me to have 8 colored braids throughout my head and that was the reason I was sent home, it just felt a little extreme," she continued.

Johnson hopes that with the bill, attitudes will also change about what it means to look more professional.