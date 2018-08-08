SEADRIFT, Texas – Crews are searching for a 25-year-old mother who disappeared in Seadrift, near Victoria.

Suzanna “Suzie” Escobedo was last seen at her home last Thursday, Aug. 2. She left her 4-month-old daughter, her phone and her keys behind.

The Victoria Advocate newspaper reports that deputies suspect foul play.

Escobedo is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has dark brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at 361-553-4646 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

