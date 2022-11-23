A 13-year-old and an 8-year-old boy from Uvalde were killed in the crash caused by a speeding truck, Texas DPS said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two boys from Uvalde, Texas died in Wednesday night's traffic crash on Interstate 35 between Troy and Temple, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.

Washko said the crash, which happened a little before 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the Love's Travel Stop, involved multiple vehicles.

According to a news release, Washko said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Titan pick-up failed to control their speed and crashed into multiple vehicles.

This accident resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy from Uvalde, Washko said. The two died at the site of the crash, he added.

Earlier, 6 News reported a 2-year-old also died in this crash, which was information provided by Temple Fire and Rescue.