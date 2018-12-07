CRANDALL, Texas -- Crandall police in Kaufman County added their version of the viral "lip sync" challenge, and it's drawing some controversy and attention over its Christian-themed video.

The video, posted on the department's Facebook page, shows officers singing to a Christian song, depicting Christian imagery throughout the rendition. "God's not dead. He's surely alive! He's living in the inside, rolling like a lion," lyrics to the song "God's Not Dead" by the News Boys.

The video has thousands of comments, most of them supporting the department, but a group called the Freedom from Religion Foundation said the video violates the U.S. Constitution because it endorses "Christianity."

Crandall Police's lip sync challenge draws clicks and controversy by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

