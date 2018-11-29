Police are warning Frisco residents about a string of incidents involving an aggressive coyote, inlcuding an attack on a jogger on Wednesday morning and a nine-year-old child.

The jogger suffered a neck injury and had to undergo surgery, according to a police news release. The child suffered a minor injury and was taken to a doctor for treatment.

A coyote has been spotted four times along Eldorado Parkway – from Granbury Drive to the east and Rogers Road to the west – over the past month, police said. On Oct. 26, a coyote tried to jump on a runner near Eldorado and Granbury, but a passerby scared off the coyote.

The attack on the child happened on Nov. 1, near Eldorado and Turf Lane. On Nov. 11, a police officer spotted a coyote "stalking" a runner at the intersection of Eldorado and Preston Road, the news release said.

The officer turned on his siren and drove through the intersection, scaring off the coyote, according to dashcam footage released by police on Wednesday.

The Police Department's animal services unit has been trying to catch the coyote, police said. The department has also been working with other wildlife experts, who said the aggressive attacks are abnormal for coyotes.

Police offered these safety tips:

• Consider altering your plans for walking or jogging in the affected area until the aggressive

coyote is captured.

• If you do walk or jog in the affected area, consider carrying something that makes a loud

noise to scare off an animal; such as an airhorn or whistle.

• Avoid walking small animals in the affected area until the aggressive coyote is captured.

If you do walk small animals, ensure they are on a leash.

• Do not allow domesticated animals to roam free outdoors.

• Do not approach or feed wildlife and keep trash in a secure container.

WFAA keeps track of reported coyote sightings. You can view a map of the sightings and report your own here.

© 2018 WFAA