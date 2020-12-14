Texas A&M students living on campus required to take COVID-19 test upon return to 2021

Students will also have to complete an online COVID-19 training and cerification before returning for the spring semester.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M students who are living on campus for the 2021 spring semester will be required to get a COVID-19 test, according to a notice written by President Young and Provost Fierke Monday. Come spring semester, students will have new policies to follow when it comes to COVID-19.

Before students can come back to campus or even begin their classes remotely, they must complete an online training and certification for COVID-19 by January 13. All students, faculty and staff who have traveled outside of the Brazos Valley are asked to avoid contact with others for at least 72 hours in order to slow the spread. Information on the training required and other protocols will be emailed to students.

Message To Students: Preparing for Spring 2021 - Texas A&M University, College Station, TX December 14, 2020, 3:30 p.m. CST COVID-19 guidelines for students on College Station campus Dear Aggie Students: As many of you undoubtedly feel, we are thrilled with the news of promising vaccines for COVID-19 and look forward to the new year and promise of all it will bring.

Students who live on campus will be required to get a COVID-19 test before the end of the first week of classes, or before January 22. Students can test remotely or they can take advantage of the free testing being offered on campus. Those students who are living on campus will receive instructions on how to manage their testing.

Student employees, which include student workers and grad assistants will also be required to test for COVID-19 before they can return for the spring semester. These employees will also receive instructions, according to the statement.

If you are a student who lives off campus, while it is encouraged that you be tested upon returning to the spring semester, the university is not requiring you to do so.