According to officials, the death of the infant is the first child under the age of 4 to die of the virus in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City councilman, Ben Molina, announced on Friday, July 10, via social media that the Health District just received notice of a COVID-19 related death of a six-week-old infant.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family," stated City councilman, Ben Molina in the Facebook post.

According to officials, the death of the infant is the first child under the age of 4 to die of the virus in Nueces County.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details are released from the Health District.