Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Texas surpassed 10,000 for the first time Friday with 10,002 patients.

Of those hospitalizations, 1,872 are in the DFW hospital region.

Thursday marked the deadliest day for the state during the COVID-19 pandemic with 105 deaths. There were 95 deaths reported Friday.

In addition to the record-high statewide death toll, Dallas and Tarrant counties reported a combined 15 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Collin and Denton counties reported a combined four new deaths.

Collin County reported 204 new cases Thursday, a record high of cases reported in a day for the county. The previous record was set two days ago at 174 cases.

Earlier this week, the Texas Medical Board urged members to reach out to retirees, out-of-state health care providers to help in COVID-19 battle.

"What we're finding is bed capacity is not as much of an issue as staffing capacity is," said Texas Medical Board President Dr. Sherif Zaafran, a Houston anesthesiologist.

Collin County sets record of daily cases reported with 204

State health officials reported there are 204 new cases in Collin County Thursday, setting a record for the highest cases reported in a day.

The county now has recorded 4,205 cases since tracking began in March. There were no new deaths.

There are 831 active cases. There have been 3,318 recoveries and 56 deaths.

Tarrant County reports 634 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 634 cases and three new deaths Friday.

The victims include a woman in her 80s from Euless, and a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s, both from Fort Worth.

County officials say all of the victims had underlying health conditions.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 635 patients in the hospital because of the novel coronavirus.

There have been 7,730 recoveries and 262 deaths since tracking began in March.

Dallas County to surpass 1,000 cases for 8th day in a row

During a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, Dr. Philip Huang said more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 will be reported Friday afternoon.

Friday's case count number is expected to be at 1,164, which will make it the eighth day in a row that the county has surpassed 1,000.

Huang also confirmed that nine new deaths will be announced, bringing the countywide total 445 since tracking began in March.

Gov. Abbott extends statewide COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Friday that extends a statewide COVID-19 Disaster Declaration.

The declaration was originally issued on March 13. According to a news release, the declaration provides the state resources for Texans amid the pandemic.

"Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19," Abbott's office said in a written statement.

"To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible."

Click here to read the full proclamation.

Dallas County Tax Offices closed to the public for face-to-face transactions

Dallas County has closed all of its tax office locations to the public for face-to-face transactions until further notice due to safety concerns.

Residents are encouraged to process their vehicle registrations and property tax payments online.

There are also grocery partners that will process current vehicle registrations after a valid inspection, the county says.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to help with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations, and title concerns.

They can from reached at 214-653-7811 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dallas Love Field adds PPE vending machine inside airport

Dallas Love Field has added a vending machine with personal protective equipment near the TSA security checkpoint.

The vending machine includes hand sanitizer and other PPE equipment for purchase.

