MURPHY, Texas -- A woman trying to rob a North Texas bank on Wednesday doused the bank lobby with lighter fluid and gas, and then used a baby as a shield when police tried to arrest her, officials said.

Evelyn Misumi, 36, surrendered to police, and the child was taken to a hospital out of precaution, according to police.

A video posted to Twitter showed police rescuing the baby from Misumi in the parking lot outside of a Bank of America in Murphy in Collin County.

The bank is located in the 100 block of East Farm Road 544. Employees called 911 about 1:25 p.m., according to a city news release.

Misumi had walked into the lobby, poured lighter fluid and gasoline on the lobby floor and demanded money, the news release said.

Bank employees called 911 and Misumi ran outside to her car. When police arrived, they Tased Misumi and then used pepper spray to try to stop her.

Misumi then pulled a baby out of her car and "attempted to use the child as a shield" before she surrendered, the news release said.

She was taken to the Collin County jail, where she remains in custody faces robbery and endangering a child charges. Investigators were working to determine if the child is related to Misumi.

