Convenience store clerk, suspect both killed during attempted robbery, Dallas police say

Two other suspects are still at-large, police said.

DALLAS — A 7-Eleven store clerk was shot and killed in an attempted robbery early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the incident just after midnight on the 3600 block of Forest Lane.

Police at the scene said three men were attempting to rob the convenience store when the clerk was shot and killed.

One of the three suspects was also hurt during the attempted robbery, police said. That suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Officers said the other two suspects were able to get away in a Chrysler 300 vehicle.