x
Have you seen them? Authorities in Central Texas searching for three missing girls last seen Tuesday

Laila Garner, Adamari Perez and Audrey Willhight were last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Comal County Sheriff's Department

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Department says they are searching for three missing juveniles.

Laila Garner, Adamari Perez and Audrey Willhight were last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported that they were seen getting into a vehicle, possibly in a light blue Chevy sedan. The license plate number was not reported.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, they are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (830) 620-3400 or Detective Tony Moreno at (830) 643-6699.

