Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return

The Coast Guard says the 51-year-old man had planned to return before sunset on Sunday.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.

The customer was identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Anderson of Denton.

The rental business owner stated Anderson departed with the rental boat at 2:30 p.m. that Sunday and had intended on visiting SS Selma and returning before sunset. But, he did not return.

The Coast Guard launched a search boat and helicopter to try to locate Anderson. On Monday morning, a larger patrol boat, the Coast Guard Gutter Alligator, joined the search.

With no luck in the search, the Coast Guard announced Tuesday afternoon that efforts had been suspended.

The Coast guard said crews search approximately 1,577 square miles for more than 38 hours.