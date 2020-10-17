Four children abandoned by human smuggler along Rio Grande River, border patrol says

The children, who are all younger the 7 years old, had names and U.S. phone numbers hand-written on their clothes. They're from Honduras and El Salvador.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Texas border patrol agents rescued four children – all younger than 7 years old – who were reportedly found wandering along the banks of the Rio Grande River in Brownsville.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the children were abandon Saturday by an alleged human smuggler who was seen on video rafting back toward Mexico.

The children were wet and shivering when agents finally arrived, border patrol reported. The kids had names and U.S. phone numbers written on their clothes, the agency said.

The victims are two 4-year-olds child, a 6-year-old child and a 7-year-old child. Officials said two of the children are siblings but didn’t specify which ones.

They were immediately taken to the nearby border patrol station, where they were given dry clothing, food and medical evaluations.

It’s believed the children are from Honduras and El Salvador.

They were recovered by the U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.