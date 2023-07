Tense moments were caught on camera in Harlingen after a man accidentally locked his keys in his car and had to break his own windshield to save his child.

HARLINGEN, Texas — A dramatic moment was caught on camera in South Texas recently.

A father in Harlingen was seen desperately trying to break his own windshield after he accidentally locked his keys in his car with his baby inside.

His wife was able to crawl in and get the child out safely.

No charges were filed after first responders determined that the baby wasn't injured.