1-year-old girl dies, boy hospitalized after shooting at Forney home, police say

There is a possibility that the shooting was accidental, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said.

A 1-year-old girl died and a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Forney Tuesday evening, police said. There's a possibility that the shooting was accidental, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers arrived at the scene after a 911 caller reported the shooting at around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was shot in the head, Forney police said. The boy, who is her brother, was taken to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement officials were questioning two minors who were also at the home.

CareFlight helicopters were seen landing in a nearby parking lot and lifting off.

No other information was available.