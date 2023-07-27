"Hearing him describe some of the wounds this young man suffered, it's pretty heartbreaking stuff."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old has been sent to the hospital after being mauled by several pit bulls on the far north side Thursday afternoon, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The incident occurred at 22220 Escalante Run around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Salazar says they got a call for a dog bite and when deputies arrived at the scene were told that a boy around 13-years-old was not moving. Salazar says the boy suffered severe dog bites from between two to six pit bulls. There were six pit bulls present in the home but officials are unsure how many were involved in the attack.

Luckily, the deputy on scene had training and specialized equipment to stabilize the teenager, according to Salazar.

"Hearing him describe some of the wounds this young man suffered it's pretty heartbreaking stuff. The young man had chunks of flesh missing from his back and his face," Salazar says.

The deputy says he counted at least 50 punctured wounds all over his body as he cut off some of the teen's clothing, according to Salazar.

"Certainly a savage attack no matter how you look at it, thankfully we had just the right deputy here because we don't have very many deputies that are certified to be paramedics to that level yet. This one happened to be one and did a great job."

According to officials, the teen is expected to survive and was sent to a local hospital. All six dogs have been taken into custody.

The young boy's parents were not home and he was left with a grandparent during the time of the attack, according to BCSO.

Salazar says it's too early to tell if there will be any criminal charges. The owner surrendered two dogs and the remaining will be under a 10-day observation.