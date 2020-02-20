BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 10-year-old girl has died after getting hit by a car while riding her bike to school in west Bexar County, according to Bexar County officials.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near Ranch View East and Remrock Valley.

Bexar County officials say the girl lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. That's when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials believe that the weight of the student's backpack may have played a factor in causing her to swerve. Additionally, the young girl was not wearing a helmet.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The driver did stop to help and will not face charges at this time. "This is a tragic situation," BCSO official Johnny Garcia told KENS 5.

Northside ISD officials confirmed that the girl was a 5th-grade student at Kallison Elementary. Grief counselors will be at the school to help support students.